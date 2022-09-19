Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to Religious Protestors Outside His Long Live Montero Show in Boston

While Lil Nas X was gearing up to take his Long Live Montero Tour to Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park last night (Sept. 18), a group of protestors were gathering outside the venue. The live show, which features Nas, an openly gay rapper, apparently sparked some concern in some Christian circles in the area.

Lil Nas and his team, living true to the “golden rule,” decided to offer up some food to the group to thank them for generating some buzz for the “Old Town Road” artist. “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” Lil Nas tweeted in response to a fan video showing a handful of protestors posted up outside the venue.

He later updated his fans a short time later quipping, “Update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” along with a video that zoomed in on a particularly handsome member of the group.

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Lil Nas’ tour will continue in the U.S. until October 23 in San Fransico, California. The tour will then head overseas for a run in Europe and the UK. Find the dates, HERE.

In other Nas news, the artist is teaming up with Riot Games to release his new song “Star Walkin'” this Friday (Sept. 23) as part of League of Legends’ 2022 Worlds Tournament. Lil Nas will also play a live set in the finals at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5. “I will be the greatest president of League of Legends, of all time,” the rapper said in a statement. “Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! ‘STAR WALKIN’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on.”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)