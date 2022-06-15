Lil Wayne Reportedly Denied Entry Into the U.K. Ahead of Festival Appearance

Lil Wayne has been barred from entering the U.K., says the organizers of the London-based festival he was due to perform at this weekend.

The festival hosted by Childerley Orchard Cambridge, Strawberries & Creem, would have been the rapper’s first appearance in the U.K. in nearly fifteen years. The rapper was initially banned by the U.K.’s Home Department following a number of criminal convictions that led to his visa being pulled.

The “last-minute decision” to turn Wayne away was made by Britain’s Home Office with “very little notice.” Organizers said they are “deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.” No reason for the refusal has been made public yet.

In the same post, the organizers said, “Across the weekend, we still have an incredible array of artists joining us. The team have all worked round the clock to secure a huge new name for Saturday too.”

Ludacris is now slated to take Weezy’s place on the billing alongside Tion Wayne, Mabel, Wilkinson, and more special guests. Saturday ticket holders are also being offered free entry on Sunday as well as discounted tickets for 2023.

The post concluded: “In absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologize to everyone who was coming to see him perform. We look forward to welcoming Ludacris to S&C instead. We can’t wait to see you this weekend. Love and thank you for your support as always.”