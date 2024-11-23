“Man WTF I Do?!”: Lil Wayne Responds to Kendrick Lamar’s Mention on New Album

Kendrick Lamar stunned the hip-hop world with the surprise release of his newest album, GNX. It came out of nowhere, to say the least, and for that reason, fans of Lamar have been raving over songs such as “peekaboo” and “hey now.” Though, as of now, the most viral song and moment stemming from it is the track “wacced out murals.”

The album’s title track extensively mentions Lil Wayne and the NFL’s selection of Kendrick Lamar as the upcoming Super Bowl’s halftime performer. In short, Wayne and his fans were furious about the decision given that the host city is Wayne’s home of New Orleans. That being so, the majority of folks seemingly did not want Lamar to be the performer. Given the public’s dissatisfaction, Lamar came lyrically armed on the album’s title track.

Kendrick Lamar’s Heavy Hitting Lyrics

In the song, Lamar raps, Used to bump ‘Tha Carter III,’ I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony / I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down. He doubles down as he also rhymes, Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these (expletive) agitated/ I’m just glad it’s on their faces/ Quite frankly, plenty artist but they outdated/ Old (expletive) flows trying to convince me that you they favorite.

Lamar could not be more overt with his word choice and for that reason, Lil Wayne had to respond. Wayne took to X to vocalize his thoughts on Lamar’s lyrics and the Super Bowl selection. Matter of fact, Wayne also spoke about the selection previously, stating, “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position” and “I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot,” per USA Today.

Lil Wayne’s Response

Wayne’s response simply reads, “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Lamar’s comment and Wayne’s response are simply the tip of the iceberg, and certainly, there is more to come.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images