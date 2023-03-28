‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces Next String of Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live revealed on Monday (March 27) its next three musical guests for the month of April.

Videos by American Songwriter

On April 1, the show will be hosted by Abbott Elementary show creator Quinta Brunson and it will feature rapper Lil Yachty as the musical guest. Many have been praising Yachty on his recent album release, the 2023 LP, Let’s Start Here, for all its psychedelic, even Pink Floyd influences.

The following week on April 8, the show will be hosted by comedian and former cast member Molly Shannon with musical guests the Jonas Brothers.

The “Jo Bros” shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Live from New York on April 8th! Which 2 songs should we play from THE ALBUM?”

Added Nick Jonas on Twitter, “Headed back to @nbcsnl on April 8th with @jonasbrothers Let’s get it!”

And on April 15, the show will be hosted by model and actor Ana De Armas and the musical guest will be Colombian reggaeton musician Karol G, who boasts more than 60 million followers on Instagram.

The news comes as the SNL continues to showcase a number of musicians on the show, including Kelsea Ballerini, The 1975, Jack White, Lil Baby, Sam Smith, and Lizzo, among others.

April shows!!! pic.twitter.com/6uXWIDLGLT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 27, 2023

