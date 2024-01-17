Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2024 Leg of Their Sing a Song All Night Long Tour

In the summer of 2023, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire joined forces for the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour. Now, the two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are teaming up for a 2024 leg of the trek.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 13-date outing is scheduled to get underway on May 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and is plotted out through a June 16 concert in Pittsburgh.

In 2022, Richie was inducted into the Rock Hall and also was honored with the prestigious Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. In May 2023, he was invited to headline the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in the U.K. celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

Richie also continues to serve as one of the judges of American Idol. The popular ABC singing competition series begins a new season on February 18.

Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock Hall back in 2000. In December of 2023, the funk/soul/R&B outfit performed arousing medley of some of their hits on the finale of the latest season of The Voice.

Richie and EWF have won 10 Grammy Awards between them.

Tickets to the 2024 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour go on sale to the public this Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale will be offering advance tickets starting Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire both also have other shows lined up for 2024.

Before the tour, Richie has a headlining concert scheduled for April 14 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. He also has Las Vegas residency dates at the Encore Theater in June, September, October and November.

Earth, Wind & Fire will be teaming up with Chicago for a summer 2024 leg of their Heart and Soul co-headlining trek. That tour is scheduled to run from a July 10 concert in Maryland Heights, Missouri, through a September 7 show in Palm Desert, California.

See the full tour routing for the 2024 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour below. Music lovers will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see these two legendary acts performing on the same bill.

Don’t wait – these tickets are likely to go quickly. Head to StubHub now to see if tickets are available to a show near you!

May 23 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

May 29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

May 31 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

June 04 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

June 06 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

June 07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

June 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

June 13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

June 15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Courtesy of Live Nation