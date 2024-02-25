Dave Grohl Shares How He Convinced Lionel Richie To Be In Horror Film ‘Studio 666’

While holding successful careers in different genres, both Dave Grohl and Lionel Richie share a love for music. For Grohl, before he became the face of the Foo Fighters, he performed alongside Kurt Cobain as the drummer for Nirvana. Looking at Richie, the singer released hits like “Sail On”, “Still”, and “Three Times a Lady”. His talents also landed him four Grammy Awards. Although not sharing in the same style of music, the stars found themselves working together on the 2022 comedy horror film Studio 666. Helping write the film, Grohl recently discussed how he was able to get Richie to star in the film alongside him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout Studio 666, there are more than enough hilarious moments. But most audiences were stunned to see Richie make a surprise cameo in the film. During a scene, Grohl finds himself struggling with writer’s block. To try and break through it, the singer starts to sing Richie’s hit song “Hello.” That is when Richie mysteriously appears, informing him “That is my f**king song.”

Just one of the surprising moments of Studio 666, Grohl admitted that he had no idea the other writers put Richie in the film. “He was written into the script by the screenwriters without them knowing that we’re friends, so when I read the script, I’m like, ‘Oh, f**k, this is hilarious, I know that guy’. I texted him and said, ‘Hey, do you want to be in a horror film?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely, brother’. That was it.”

[RELATED: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour: How To Buy Tickets]

Dave Grohl Labels Lionel Richie The Muffin Man

Detailing how they became friends, Grohl explained how he looked forward to playing a show with Richie before he broke his leg. “I met Lionel ages ago at a restaurant where he told me that he was a fan of the Foo Fighters and I wasn’t sure whether I should believe him or not. But then when I broke my leg, I had surgery in London and I had to stay in a hotel for two weeks in a wheelchair afterwards, people were sending get well cards and flowers and things like that. And f**king Lionel Richie sent me a muffin basket.”

Calling him the “muffin man” ever since, fans loved the scene between Richie and Grohl as some commented, “Very funny. Dave plays it straight to perfection and Lionel is boss man funny as tough guy Lionel.”

While sharing the screen with Grohl, Richie continues to hold a spot in Hollywood as he is one of the judges on American Idol with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.



(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)