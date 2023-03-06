Lionel Richie Reveals North American Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire

After a whirlwind year, which included his 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie has revealed the Sing A Song All Night Long tour with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.
The 20-city arena tour kicks off on Aug. 4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and include stops Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, and more across North America before wrapping up on Sept. 15 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
“Well my friends, the time has come to announce a tour, not just any tour, but the tour I’ve been trying to do for years,” shared Richie in a video on the Live Nation Instagram. “And now it’s going to actually happen—Sing a Song All Night Long Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire together on the same stage, and I’m inviting you to the party. So join us. This is the place you need to be.”
For Richie, 2022 was a big year. In addition to Rock Hall induction, Richie was also the recipient of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was also honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.
Richie is kicking off the European leg of his own tour on June 6 in Belfast, Ireland with a number of dates across the UK, and stops in Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands through July, before continuing on with Earth, Wind & Fire in August.
In recent months, Earth Wind & Fire saw the passing of two longtime members including saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, who died in April 2022, and drummer Fred White, who passed away in January 2023.
Earth, Wind & Fire’s current lineup features Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson, along with B. David Whitworth, Myron McKinley, John Paris, Philip Bailey, Jr., Morris O’Connor, and Serg Dimitrijevic.
Sing a Song All Night Long Tour 2023 Date:
Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Photo: Lionel Richie (Rogers and Cowan); Earth, Wind & Fire (Jabari Jacobs / Full Coverage)