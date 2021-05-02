Listen to Sturgill Simpson’s Cover of “Paradise” For New John Prine Tribute Record

First single released from forthcoming album, Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: The Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2, out October 8.

There was a lot of mutual respect between Sturgill Simpson and John Prine. This I know from direct experience: Back in 2016, I moderated a night at the Grammy Museum with John. Originally it was conceived as just the two of us, but wanting to share the spotlight with someone he felt deserved it, and also give himself a break, he invited Sturgill to the party.



John said that Sturgill was one of the only guys around he’d w invite. His first songs, not unlike Prine’s, seemed to be playing by their own rules, ignoring all the conventions that make music seem conventional. He was a songwriter that gave people hope that seriously great, beautifully poignant songs – like the kind John Prine wrote – still matter, and won’t be forgotten.



All that lofty praise, as well as reviews proclaiming him the “”savior of country music”- made him a little uneasy. He was genuinely grateful to John for this inclusion, and happy that his work has received this level of appreciation so quickly. Yet he’s also a humble and deeply thoughtful guy, and didn’t want anyone to get the wrong impression. That afternoon he told me he felt almost embarrassed to even share the stage with John Prine. He requested that I direct most of the questions to John, which I did.



“It’s his night,” Sturgill said. “I am honored to get to be here with him. I know John, I’ve played music with him. And I am still in absolute awe. For myself along with many others, he was a mentor. He was very giving with his time and wisdom, and we were all grateful to get to know him.”



Backstage they talked about doing one song together, and tried out John’s “Speed of The Sound of Loneliness.” I filmed this – the first time they tried the song – with John seated and Sturgill standing. Soon as Prine began his signature two-finger fingerpicking , Sturgill played along and also sang perfect harmony like he’d been playhing with John Prine his whole life. Later he said that it’s because it’s true. Like so many songwriters, he’s played along with Prine most of his life.

John Prine & Sturgill Simpson, “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness” backstage at the Grammy Museum, 2016.

Filmed by Paul Zollo/American Songwriter

Now comes Sturgill’s new rendition of one of John’s great songs, “Paradise.” It was Prine’s father’s favorite song, as it told his life story. That John was blessed by the songwriting gods was evident from his first album on, containing a chain of masterpieces, of which this is a link. But it’s also verified by the name of this song, the real name of the Kentucky town where it happened, yet so poignantly perfect for the song title.



It was released this past Friday, April 30, 2021 on Oh Boy Records. All proceeds from this record will benefit UNICEF USA’s Covid-19 Relief Fund. It is part of a new John Prine tribute called Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2, which comes out on October 8, one day past John’s official birthday. .

Simpson’s version of “Paradise” is the last song recorded at The Butcher Shoppe—the studio Prine founded with Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer David Ferguson—before the building’s demolition later this year. The studio was a meaningful place to John and Sturgill, who shared a writing space in the building and recorded there numerous times.

Each month ahead of the October release, Oh Boy will unveil a new artist and song that is featured on the tribute album. “Paradise” is the second track released, following Brandi Carlile’s rendition of “I Remember Everything,” which she performed during the 63rd GRAMMY Awards where the song won two awards: Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, “I Remember Everything” is Prine’s first #1 single and was recorded by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson.

The release adds to an esteemed legacy for Oh Boy Records, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The country’s second oldest artist-owned independent label and the oldest in Nashville, Oh Boy was founded in 1981 by Prine and his longtime manager Al Bunetta and has since gone on to release more than fifty audio and video recordings while continuing to be a vital part of Nashville’s independent music community. To commemorate the milestone, Oh Boy will roll out several special releases this year including a new documentary series, Big Old Goofy World: The Story of Oh Boy Records, which chronicles the label’s rich history and legacy. Directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard, the first installment of the series is debuting today.