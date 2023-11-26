Wynonna Judd Hints at Future Jelly Roll Collab After “Nervous” Country Music Awards Performance

After a highly-discussed performance alongside Jelly Roll at the recent Country Music Awards, Wynonna Judd is hinting at future collaborations between the two stars.

“He has been very kind to me and we’re going to do more together,” Judd told Parade, not sharing any details about what they might be working on.

Fighting Back Nerves

For over four decades, Judd entertained fans alongside her mother Naomi. Throughout their time on and off stage, the duo landed 14 No. 1 hits. Judd even received the Country Champion award at the People’s Choice Country Awards. In 2022, The Judds received an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. While the singer knows more about the music industry than most, she recently discussed her Country Music Awards performance with Jelly Roll and how there might be a collaboration between the two in the future.

On November 8, Judd stood alongside Jelly Roll to perform at the Country Music Awards. Again, given her time in the industry, performing is almost second nature for the singer. Yet, viewers at home noticed she constantly held on to Jelly Roll during their set. According to the icon, “I was so freaking nervous.” She continued, “I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him.”

While having nerves before such a big performance is natural, apparently, Wynonna struggled to even get to the stage in time. She told Parade, “I got stuck in the car and I was really scared about making it to the church on time. There were about six or eight cars in front of me and I absolutely panicked because we were at the top of the show. So, by the time I got to the side of the stage, it was absolute chaos because it’s live television and everybody was running around, and I just went, ‘Oh, my God, oh, my God, oh, my God,’ and then it was 5-4-3-2-1 and I went, ‘Hallelujah, let’s do this.’”

Not afraid to share her struggles being in the spotlight, Judd added, “I’ve always gotten nervous, and I think that’s good. Sometimes it’s a lot to handle because people think that I’ve got it all figured out and that’s the scam. But the truth is we’re walking through life just like anybody else.”

