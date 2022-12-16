Live Nation Offers ‘Lawn Pass’ for Summer Access to 30 Concert Venues

Live Nation, which runs countless venues across the United States, is bringing back its “Lawn Pass,” which allows fans entry into some of the biggest live concert venues in the country for the summer of 2023. The pass will get concertgoers into 30 Live Nation amphitheaters (see full list below).

“Our Lawn Passholders have developed into a true community of fans who love spending their summers outdoors listening to great music,” said Live Nation’s COO, Tom See, of the initiative. “This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music.”

For those who wish to purchase the “concerts all summer” Lawn Pass, click HERE.

The pass allows concertgoers to get into any show at one of the 30 sponsored venues during the summer. Holders have guaranteed general admission onto lawn seating for $199 plus fees. Fast Lane entry is included, as is general parking (based on availability).

Tickets for the general public went on sale on December 14 and the passes will remain on sale while supplies last.

See below for a full list of the 30 participating concert venues.

Participating Live Nation “Lawn Pass” Amphitheaters:



Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)