The Weeknd Shares ‘Avatar 2’ Theme Song, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”

The Weeknd has released his previously teased contribution to the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack, “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

The track was penned by The Weeknd and produced by his frequent collaborators, Swedish House Mafia and the film’s composer Simon Franglen. Check it out below.

The theme song was first hinted at by the singer earlier this month when he shared a 12-second clip of the track with the film’s logo and the release date “12.16.22.”

The film’s producer, Jon Landau, then confirmed The Weeknd’s involvement, posting a picture of himself and the singer along with the caption, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”

The film also arrives in theatres Friday (Dec. 16), 13 years after the original Avatar. Like the original, the sequel (and the subsequent three films) are written, directed, and produced by James Cameron.

The Weeknd recently announced that he would be extending his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Early next year, the “Blinding Lights” singer will head over to Europe and South America for the subsequent legs. Stops along the trek include Stockholm, Amsterdam, and Rio De Janeiro. Find tickets, HERE.

The Weeknd was last heard on his blockbuster album, Dawn FM. Despite the album’s success, he is sticking to his Grammy boycott after his previous album failed to be recognized by The Recording Academy.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he said at the time.

After announcing his boycott, The Weeknd did win a Grammy for his featured verse on Kanye West’s Donda track, “Hurricane.”

Beyond music, The Weeknd is slated to appear in the new HBO Max drama, The Idol, arriving in 2023. He co-created the series with Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson. The Weeknd will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo, Getty Images/Live Nation Concerts