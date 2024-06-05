Live Review: Niall Horan Brings ‘The Show’ to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Niall Horan stopped by Nashville on June 3 to play at Bridgestone Arena. With him, he brought his host of solo hits that have kept his spotlight burning bright long after One Direction called it quits. Though Horan has been on his own for several years now, he seems to have carved out a niche for himself with his latest tour. In support of his third studio album, The Show, Horan hit every mark on Monday night.

Horan has always had a powerful stage presence–he proved that long before his solo career kicked off. But, you can tell that his latest release has instilled a newfound confidence into an already assured Horan. Everything about this tour seemed to align perfectly with his artistry: a rich and diverse band, a rock-influenced sound, and an unmeasurable amount of energy. The entire promotional cycle for The Show has felt like an artist coming into his own and this show was no different.

The setlist was anthem after anthem, hit after hit. Though he did account for some slower moments, the majority of the show was rowdy. Highlights from the setlist included him opening with “Nice to Meet Ya,” “Black and White,” and “Heartbreak Weather.” The crowd couldn’t seem to sing those songs loudly enough.

As always, Horan threw the One Direction stalwarts a bone and played “Stockholm Syndrome.” Despite not being in his personal discography, it fit right in with its rocky tones and edgier lyrics. Of course, the crowd was more than appreciative of the nod to his boyband days.

Of course, with the show being in Nashville, Horan had to bring out a special guest. The roar of the crowd doubled when Horan brought out Noah Kahan to perform his breakout hit “This Town.” Kahan’s folky sensibilities played well with Horan’s country-esque track.

Horan seems to get better at every turn. Each of his albums adds a new layer to Horan’s artistry. Though we have no doubt he will continue to evolve, he has a pretty strong hand with The Show and this tour.

