3 of the Most Poetic Niall Horan Lyrics

Upon the breakup of One Direction, Niall Horan took his solo music in a singer-songwriter direction. With half the storytelling tradition of country music and half the anthemic qualities of classic rock, Horan’s music stands out among his peers.

Videos by American Songwriter

A large draw to Horan’s solo pursuits is the quality of his songwriting. In particular, we find his lyrics to be deeply poetic and endlessly relatable. Check out three of his best lines, below.

[RELATED: Where Are They Now? ‘The Voice’ Back-to-Back Winner and Ex-Coach Niall Horan]

1. When you feel your love’s been taken / When you know there’s somethin’ missin’ / In the dark, we’re barely hangin’ on / Then you rest your head upon my chest/ And you feel like there ain’t nothin’ left / I’m afraid that what we had is gone (“Flicker”)

“Flicker” is one of Horan’s early successes as a solo artist. The acoustic guitar-driven tune is rife with stunning imagery and well-crafted lyrics. The opening line (as seen above) is heartbreaking and poignant. Horan manages to perfectly capture the moment when you know a relationship is going awry.

2. Strange light revolves around you / You float across the room / Your touch is made of something / Heaven can’t hold a candle to / You’re made of something new (“Heaven”)

Moving on to Horan’s latest album, The Show, we have “Heaven.” This opulent song is tailor-made for a sing-a-long with its rousing chorus and bright musicality. Looking even deeper into the song though, the lyrics are equally as enticing. The above lines are as swoon-worthy as they are poetic.

3. And I want to tell you everything / The words I never got to say the first time around / And I remember everything / From when we were the children playing in this fairground / Wish I was there with you now (“This Town”)

Flashing back to Horan’s first solo album, we have “This Town.” The simple arrangement of this song allows the lyrics to shine through. Horan unleashes his romantic devotion in the lines above. He wishes to turn back the clock and reminisce on the good times.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok