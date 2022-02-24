Lizzo is Changing Music in More Ways Than One: “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Lizzo has already created a lasting impression on the music world, and now, she’s making it known that she isn’t slowing down. In fact, Lizzo is going to shake up the music industry even more by branching out into another domain—TV.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lizzo explained the inspiration and premise for her upcoming TV show called Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The Amazon reality series will focus on Lizzo’s process of searching for background dancers and how she promotes body positivity in the various entertainment industries.

“I think bigger bodies have been devalued in the industry,” Lizzo told the outlet. “We’re not getting agents because we’re not getting jobs. We’re not getting jobs because we don’t have agents. Y’all are just pingponging. A lot of girls who dance with me got agents after they started working with me because they were generating a viable stream of income. I’m grateful for that, but it’s still ridiculous. These girls should be getting representation ASAP. Hopefully this show helps that.”

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premieres on March 25 via Amazon Prime Video with an impressively positive and courageous message. “For decades, we [the ‘big grrrls’] have been depicted on television and in movies as ‘lazy,’ and huffing and puffing while the other thinner characters are jogging. It’s fine. It’s a stereotype. I ain’t new to stereotypes. But what I’m trying to do is dismantle every stereotype that I have the power to do. I’m destroying them by just living and being incredible all the time,” she said.

In addition to her new TV series, Lizzo revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Ursula in Disney’s upcoming live-action film, but didn’t end up getting the part. The role ultimately went to actress/comedian Melissa McCarthy.

“At the Adele show, I ran into Melissa McCarthy, because she [got cast as] Ursula. She was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa.’ And I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why the hell did I get the part?,’ which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say. And then I was like, ‘Girl, because my audition was terrible’,” Lizzo said.

You can check out the full interview with Lizzo here.

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage