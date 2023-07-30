Lizzo Shares Gloomy Version of “Pink” from ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

Lizzo’s opening number on the Barbie soundtrack, “Pink,” is an undisputed standout. Due to overwhelming demand, the pop singer is now sharing a new version of the song. When I wake up in my own pink world / I get up outta bed and wave to my homegirls, Lizzo sings in the opening verse.

In the film, the original version of the song helps to underscore the perfect day in Barbieland. As the plot rolls on, and Barbie starts to lose control of her reality, the lyrics take a dark turn.

Hey, Barbie, why so stressed? / Could it be those irrepressible thoughts of death, Lizzo sings in the alternate version.

The “Bad Day” reprise of the song was originally left off the soundtrack for the film but, the Barbie fans’ appetite could not be so easily satisfied. Per a press release, “Pink (Bad Day)” has garnered more than 14.2 million TikTok views and more than 17.5 thousand posts across TikTok and Instagram since the film’s release.

Lizzo was just one of many superstars to make an appearance on the Barbie soundtrack. Elsewhere are cuts from HAIM, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sam Smith, and more.

“All in all, it’s an album that does hit the expected talking points,” American Songwriter wrote in a review of the soundtrack. “It’s not without its conventions and perhaps that’s exactly what the film called for. But, there are a few interesting turns throughout that pull this soundtrack up further in my book.

“If you set out to make a soundtrack that could summon up the essence of the Goliath figure that is Barbie, it would be hard to be displeased with the outcome Gerwig and Ronson have come up with here,” the review continued.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has already garnered more than $530 million worldwide at the box office. The film recently took the crown from Super Mario Bros. for the biggest film debut of the year.

Listen to the gloomy version of “Pink,” below.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)