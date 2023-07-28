Watch: Lizzo Visits ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Set, Plays Song on Recorder

Lizzo is stepping into the mystical world of The Lord of the Rings. The superstar singer took to Instagram to share footage of herself visiting the Hobbiton set in New Zealand where The Lord of the Rings trilogy was filmed.

Videos by American Songwriter

She posted a video of herself playing the recorder while dressed as the character Legolas, portrayed by Orlando Bloom, in the popular film series. Dressed in a mint green ensemble and a blonde wig, Lizzo plays a beautiful rendition of “Concerning Hobbits,” a song composed by Howard Shore for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring soundtrack, on the recorder, making the instrument sing.

“Lizzolas in her natural habitat…,” she captions the video, set against a stunning backdrop of green hills, stones and trees. She also shared a gallery of photos in front of a hobbit house, as well as her posing inside. She can also be seen walking past stone walls with an awe-inspiring view of rolling green hills in front of her. “House hunting,” she quips in the caption.

Lizzo recently performed at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, the second to last date on The Special Tour. She previously performed in New Zealand in 2020 at FOMO Festival. “You don’t even know, I want to go so bad, like I didn’t get to go last time, I don’t think we were there long enough,” she said in a radio interview about visiting the Rings set, according to New Zealand Herald.

Lizzo is a trainer flute player, so it should come as no surprise that she’s a natural on the recorder too. In 2022, she made history when she played a 200-year-old crystal flute previously owned by President James Madison that’s been stored by the Library of Congress.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp