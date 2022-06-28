Lizzo Teaches James Corden The “About Damn Time” Dance on Carpool Karaoke

A few weeks ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, Special, Lizzo hopped in the passenger seat beside James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke. The 34-year-old singer appeared on The Late Late Show‘s hit series to belt out just a few of her most famous songs and teach Corden the viral Tik Tok dance for “About Damn Time.”

The duo began with her empowering bop “Good As Hell” before moving on to “Juice,” in which they both forgot a few of the lyrics. “Wow, I don’t know my own music!” Lizzo laughed. Elsewhere she showed off her impressive flute skills and talked about her love for Queen B herself.

“When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom, and it would transport me. I would feel something, I would feel like, my life is going to be better. There’s hope for me.”

She continued to gush, “When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to B’Day on repeat. And I would just sing B’Day all the time, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be a singer.’ The way she makes people feel is how I want to make people feel with music. She’s been my North Star.”

To explain just how much Lizzo loves Beyonce, she revealed she named her flute Sasha Flute after Bey’s alter ego Sasha Fierce.

The “Grrrls” singer also sang an unreleased song with Corden, “Special” before pulling over to teach him the viral Tik Tok choreography for “About Damn Time.” After they both got the moves down pat, Lizzo brought out a couple dozen backup dancers – including Jaeden Gomez who created the dance – and they all filmed a video for The Late Late Show’s Tik Tok. Watch the full Carpool Karaoke segment with Lizzo below.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET