Howard Stern Contemplating Run for U.S. President: “Make The Country Fair Again”

Howard Stern may run for President in 2024.

At least, that’s what he contemplated out loud on his radio show recently.

The infamous on-air host, who has interviewed countless musicians and featured just about as many live in-studio performances from artists like Dave Grohl and Miley Cyrus, spoke about his frustration with the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and its nearly 50 years of precedent that federally protected abortion rights.

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” said the SiriusXM show host on Monday (June 27).

One of the 68-year-old’s platforms would be to eliminate the Electoral College.

He said, “These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble.” He continued, “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.”

Stern said he would run on the platform of making the country “fair” again.

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again,” Stern said.

Stern also took aim at SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas, who, he said, is “sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant [and] waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court.”

Stern also wants to bring back abortion rights.

“I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible,” Stern said, as he mentioned, “everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects.

“A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong,” Stern said to a listener.

“We were past all of this—and we still are. We as a country voted for Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes,” said Stern, who voted for the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee over Trump.

“We voted for Biden because it was repugnant—all this horseshit,” Stern said. “But now for life, we’re stuck.”

“The other thing is if I do run for president—and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it—because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” said Stern.

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers asked if Stern could really do that and he replied with a laugh, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.”

He added, “I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Last year, Stern said if he were to run against Trump in 2024, he would “beat his ass.”

In 1994, Stern ran as a libertarian in New York’s gubernatorial race before he dropped out after the state’s Supreme Court said he would have to disclose his personal finances as a candidate.

Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage for Sirius Satellite Radio