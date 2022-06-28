Pearl Jam to Release ‘Gigaton’ Tour Edition

Pearl Jam is releasing a live version of their 2020 album Gigaton. The album will release as a “tour edition” vinyl with a bonus CD that will have live versions of 11 of the 12 songs off the record. The band plans to send the bundle to release on July 8 at independent record stores. But, members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club organization can order the standalone CD first.

The Gigaton tour was originally scheduled to have 17 shows in North America and 14 shows in Europe as of 2020. But, both legs of the tour were postponed in March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Finally, in 2022, the band was able to begin their tour. The North American leg began in May, then in June, the band headed for Europe. Pearl Jam will return in September to finish off their North American portion of the tour.

You can check out the original Gigaton and the live version CD track lists below.

Original Album

Who Ever Said Superblood Wolfmoon Dance Of The Clairvoyants Quick Escape Alright Seven O’Clock Never Destination Take The Long Way Buckle Up Comes Then Goes Retrograde River Cross

11 Song live Gigaton CD

Superblood Wolfmoon (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Dance Of The Clairvoyants (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Quick Escape (Live at See, Hear, Now Festival, Asbury Park, NJ 2021) Seven O’Clock (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Alright (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Never Destination (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Take The Long Way (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Buckle Up (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Who Ever Said (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) Retrograde (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021) River Cross (Live at Ohana Fest, Dana Point, CA / 2021)

Photo: Danny Clinch