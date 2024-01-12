LØLØ Explores Feeling Stupid About a Toxic Person on Newest Single “2 of us”

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by an incredibly toxic person. Well, LØLØ has a new song just for you. Out today (January 12), the up-and-coming Canadian artist wrote the song “2 of us” in response to cutting off an unhealthy love interest, and the feelings of shame and stupidity that come along with those realizations.

Infused with vulnerability over an alt-pop beat, “2 of us” grapples with feeling stupid for still loving someone who treated you like trash. Do you think I’m stupid / Do you think I’m dumb / Well maybe I am because I still pick up / I hate that I don’t hate you quite enough / So I must be stupid / I must be dumb / Guess that makes two of us, sings LØLØ in the chorus. These lines perfectly encapsulate feeling like an idiot when you realize what that person has done to you, and how difficult it can be to let them go even though you know they don’t deserve you.

Sometimes the Hardest Thing to Do is Cut Off a Toxic Relationship, Says LØLØ’s Newest Single

Do you think I’m stupid / Do you think I’m dumb / Well maybe I am because I’m still in love, goes the bridge, driving home the essential message of this song. Sometimes it’s hard to get rid of someone who’s not good for you, because they scratch a particular itch that you don’t want to give up. It could be the need for attention, physical intimacy, or just being someone to talk to. However, some people just aren’t compatible, and “2 of us” paints a picture of someone who has realized this about their relationship yet finds it hard to let it go.

“I wrote ‘2 of us’ at a time where I felt very dumb,” LØLØ said of the track in a press release. “I couldn’t shake someone who was terrible for me; Ithought they were being so thoughtless and stupid, but then I realized I was being just as stupid for even giving them the time of day.”

“2 of us” follows LØLØ’s previous single, the tender and emotional “*snow in berlin*,” which follows a whirlwind relationship from its inception to its unfortunate end. Throughout the song the speaker proclaims, “I was rooting for you,” which becomes more melancholy as the once beautiful relationship progresses to its inevitable ending.

Featured Image by Justin Alexis