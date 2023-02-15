Lonestar Announces Album of Re-Recorded Hits, Maps Out Headlining Tour

Lonestar is back with all the hits like you’ve never heard them before.
The country outfit has re-recorded ten of their No. 1 hits for an album of refreshed fan favorites, titled TEN to 1.
“We’ve been doing this for a very long time, and we’ve been super blessed in our 30-plus years together to have 22 top 10 singles and then have 10 of those go No. 1,” founding member Dean Sams shared in a statement. “We’ve adapted our sound so much over the years through playing live, we’ve started approaching songs a little bit differently and so we just thought we should put a version of who we are today out there with all 10 of our No.1s.”
“Most of these songs we’ve played for 25 years or so, and we know these songs like the back of our hand,” added Michael Britt. “It was fun to be able to record songs that everybody knows and just put a different spin on them because we’ve changed them over time.”
Career-spanning No. 1 hits, such as “No News,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” “Come Cryin’ To Me,” “Amazed,” “Smile,” “What About Now,” “Tell Her,” “I’m Already There,” “Mr. Mom,” and “Everything’s Changed,” will all see re-recordings on TEN to 1. The album is set for release on Friday, June 2.
Lonestar’s headlining TEN To 1 Tour will kick off on Feb. 17 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. From there, the band will crisscross North America, performing at a mixture of fairs, festivals, and auditoriums, including a stop at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. See a full list of dates below.
Tour Dates
Feb. 17 – Carlsbad, NM @ Walter Gerrells Performing Arts & Exhibition Center
Feb. 18 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Rodeo
Feb. 25 – Kingsland, GA @ K-Bay Mardi Gras
Mar. 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Mar. 4 – Versailles, OH @ BMI Event Center
Mar. 16 – Sugarcreek, OH @ Ohio Star Theater
Mar. 17 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 18 – Flint, MI @ Capitol Theatre
Mar. 19 – Jackson, MI @ The Potter Center at Jackson College
Mar. 24 – Lake Jackson, TX @ The Clarion at Brazosport College
Mar. 25 – Marble Falls, TX @ Putters & Gutters
Apr. 13 – El Cajon, CA @ Sycuan Casino Resort
Apr. 14 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder Arizona
Apr. 15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
Apr. 16 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn
May 12 – Lampe, MO Black @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
May 13 – Kansas City, KS @ Legends Field
Jun. 16 – Deadwood, SD @ Downtown Deadwood (Main Street)
Jul. 15 – Tipton, IA @ Cedar County Fair
Jul. 22 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder Wisconsin
Aug. 4 – Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 5 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Sunset Country Festival
Aug. 12 – Galva, IL @ The Back Road Music Festival
Aug. 17 – Fairmont, MN @ Martin County Fair
Aug. 19 – Lakeside Marblehead, OH @ Hoover Auditorium
Sept. 2 – West Liberty, OH @ Country Legends Festival
Oct. 7 – Pocomoke City, MD @ Dock Jam
Oct. 21 – Kissimmee, FL @ Country Thunder Florida
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne / Milestone Publicity