Carly Pearce Wins Female Artist of the Year at ACM Awards

On Monday night (March 7), Carly Pearce added another piece of hardware to her trophy case.

The skilled songwriter and dazzling performer took home a major award, winning Female Vocalist of the Year at the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Pearce jumped for joy amidst a screaming crowd upon receiving her award. She also addressed her fans, saying, “Y’all, I truly don’t know how to put this into words to you. But this is all I’ve ever wanted to do in the whole world. And I feel like the last couple of years of my life, especially just the last year, has been the craziest thing in the whole world!

“I feel so honored just to be a female amongst all of the females that I love so much. And I want to thank my record label Big Machine Records. Morris Higham Management. Country radio. Country fans! You guys have let me tell my truth. And I feel like you’ve found my truth—you’ve found your truth inside of my songs.

“And I just—I want you to know that country music is everything to me. And I just love you guys so much. God bless you guys! Mom and dad, I did it! Thank you guys!”

The ACM Tweeted about the accomplishment, writing, “A heart-felt win for the #ACMawards’ @carlypearce—ACM Female Artist of the Year!”

A heart-felt win for the #ACMawards' @carlypearce — ACM Female Artist of the Year! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GTjLZ1eGB3 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

Prior to the televised portion of the show, Pearce also took home the ACM trophy with her pal and duet partner Ashley McBryde for Musical Event of the Year—“Never Wanted To Be That Girl. ”

In the past handful of months, Pearce has added a number of distinctions and accolades to her resume, including an award in 2021 for country music’s most-performed song, “Next Girl,” at the ASCAP Country Music Awards. Pearce also won the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2021.

In addition, Pearce recently announced a slew of 2022 tour dates, all of which you can check out below.

Carly Pearce Tour Dates:

Thu, MAR 10 The 29 Tour Chattanooga, TN



Fri, MAR 11 The 29 Tour Louisville, KY



Sat, MAR 12 The 29 Tour Springfield, MO



Thu, MAR 17 The 29 Tour Rutland, VT



Fri, MAR 18 The 29 Tour Portsmouth, NH



Sat, MAR 19 The 29 Tour Albany, NY



Thu, MAR 24 The 29 Tour Catoosa, OK



Sat, MAR 26 The 29 Tour Oklahoma City, OK



Sat, APR 2 Boots In The Park San Diego, CA



Thu, APR 7The 29 Tour Ashland, KY



Fri, APR 8The 29 Tour Kalamazoo, MI



Sat, APR 9The 29 Tour Toronto, Canada



Sat, APR 23 Here And Now Tour Tampa, FL



Sat, APR 30 Here And Now Tour Charlotte, NC



Sat, MAY 7 Here And Now Tour St Louis, MO



Sat, MAY 14 Here And Now Tour Milwaukee, WI



Sat, MAY 21 Here And Now Tour Atlanta, GA



Thu, MAY 26 Here and Now Tour Huntsville, AL



Sat, MAY 28 Here And Now Tour Nashville, TN



Sat, JUN 4 Here And Now Tour Arlington, TX



Sat, JUN 11 Here And Now Tour Pittsburgh, PA



Sat, JUN 18 Here And Now Tour Philadelphia, PA



Sat, JUN 25 Here And Now Tour Chicago, IL



Sat, JUL 2 Here And Now Tour Kansas City, MO



Sat, JUL 9 Here And Now Tour Bozeman, MT



Tue, JUL 12 Here And Now Tour Stateline, NV



Wed, JUL 13 Here And Now Tour Stateline, NV



Sat, JUL 16 Here And Now Tour Seattle, WA



Sat, JUL 23 Here And Now Tour Inglewood, CA



Sun, JUL 24 California Mid State Fair 2022 Paso Robles, CA



Sat, JUL 30 Here And Now Tour Denver, CO



Fri, AUG 5 Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Davenport, IA



Sat, AUG 6 Here And Now Tour Minneapolis, MN



Wed, AUG 10 Here And Now Tour Columbia, MD



Sat, AUG 13 Here And Now Tour East Rutherford, NJ



Thu, AUG 18 Here And Now Tour Columbus, OH



Sat, AUG 20 Here And Now Tour Detroit, MI



Fri, AUG 26 Here And Now Tour Foxborough, MA



Sat, AUG 27 Here And Now Tour Foxborough, MA

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images