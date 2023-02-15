Meaning Behind the Song: “#41” by Dave Matthews Band

It was the 41st song that the group wrote. So, the Dave Matthews Band went out on a limb and named the song “#41.”

It’s charming, it’s simple, and, for a song that’s as much about a dreamy stream of consciousness, the title somehow works.

American Songwriter investigates the history and meaning of the song “#41” below.

The Song’s Origins: Lawsuits and Let Down

“#41” is from Dave Matthews Band’s 1996 sophomore studio LP, Crash. That record was highlighted by its title track and others like “Too Much,” which helped DMB to go on and earn a 1996 Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for the track “So Much to Say.”

Written by Matthews, the song is about feelings of being let down. But it’s not because of a relationship or even a family member. The song details a split with former manager Ross Hoffman, who owned rights to several of the band’s songs in the early 1990s.

Citing creative differences, DMB fired Hoffman and hired a new manager, Coran Capshaw. Hoffman was disgruntled and felt he owned a share of the band’s profits, which led to a legal battle. Matthews then wrote “#41” based on upset feelings he was going through. Hoffman had been a mentor and Matthews struggled with this fissure between him and his former pal.

The Lyrics

While beautiful and striking, the lyrics for the song don’t always make sense immediately. On it, Matthews sings:

Come and see

I swear by now

I’m playing time against my troubles, oh

Oh, I’m coming slow but speeding

Do you wish for a dance?

And while I’m in the front

Our play on time is won

Oh, but the difficulty’s coming here

I will go in this way

Oh and I’ll find my own way out

I won’t tell you what to be

Oh no but I’m coming to much more

In one way, the song is stream-of-consciousness and dream-like. In another it could be an ode to a relationship, inquiring if someone would like to dance. The lyrics are poetic, yet, Matthews sings them floweringly.

The Release, “41 Police”

The song originally debuted on April 7, 1995, as “41 Police.” The number 41 was chosen as part of the title because the track was the 41st song the band ever wrote together. Matthews and the band thought the track had a similar sound to the song “Bring on the Night” by the British rock band the Police, so that’s where the second word came into play.

The first performance of the song came at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University. The song went for about nine minutes, as the band is known for extending tracks with signature jams.

The song earned its official title “#41” by the fall of 1995. The band has previous “numbered” songs like “#27,” “#34,” “#36” and “#40” in its catalog, too.

Dave Matthews Band recorded the song with guitarist Tim Reynolds for Crash with longtime DMB producer, Steve Lillywhite. The recorded version includes a flute bridge by woodwind perfumer the late LeRoi Moore.

Many, Many Versions

Since its recording over 25 years ago, “#41” has appeared on many live albums from the band, including Listener Supported.

According to DMB tracking data, since the song’s debut, it has been performed more than 500 times and remains a fan favorite.

