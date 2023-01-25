Long Lost Photos by Paul McCartney to Showcase in London

Hundreds of long-lost Paul McCartney photographs are set to exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery this June. The Macca original photos capture the onset of Beatlemania.

Titled “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm,” the exhibit features unearthed snapshots of the group from December 1963 to February 1964. Included in the three-month span is the Fab Four’s first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show images and George Harrison’s 21st birthday.

Elsewhere in the 275 photograph collection is documentation of gigs in New York, Washington, London, Liverpool, Miami, and Paris.

According to National Portrait Gallery director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan, McCartney first came up with the idea for the exhibit after finding the photos in 2020.

“He said he’d found these photographs that he remembers taking but thought had been lost,” Cullinan said. “We sat down with him and began going through them. [It was] extraordinary to see these images – which are unseen – of such a well-documented, famous, and important cultural moment.

“They’re taken by someone who was really, as the exhibition title alludes, in the eye of the storm looking outside at what was happening,” he continued.

“Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm” will be one of the first exhibits at the newly refurbishes National Portrait Gallery. The show will run from June through October 2023.

For those that can’t make it to London to see the gallery: McCartney plans on publishing a book, featuring some of the photos around his 81st birthday in June.

In other McCartney news, he is slated to be one of the featured artists on Dolly Parton’s impending rock album alongside Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, and John Fogerty.

In a recent interview, Parton explained that the album was born while she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After the ceremony, she urged some of the genre heavyweights to join her on her foray into rock.

