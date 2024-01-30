Look: Alice In Chains Reissue ‘Jar Of Flies’ Vinyl Filled with Real Dead Flies

Alice in Chains is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its album Jar of Flies in a very unique way. The band is selling vinyl records with real dead flies.

Videos by American Songwriter

The limited-edition album features real dead insects pressed into the vinyl. Unfortunately for any potential collectors interested, there are only 150 records, and they’re all sold out. The bizarre rendition sold for $100 each. Where they got the flies is anyone’s guess.

Alice in Chains teamed with Romanus Records to create the limited edition records. The Alice in Chains records come clear with plenty of dead flies. Romanus Records has previous experience combining insects with vinyl. Previously, they partnered with Pat & The Pissers to produce a maggot-filled album — so all stages of the flies life cycle.

[Get Tickets to See Alice in Chains Perform Live]

Alice in Chains Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Jar of Flies’

Alice in Chains is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their third album. The album dropped in 1993 and landed No.1 on the Billboard Hot 200. It proved to be extremely successful for the band. The band is also releasing a limited-edition box set (no flies included). However, it does it include a jar with a touch-activated light as well as fake flies. The box set also features a hardcover book and cover art as well as a vinyl and poster.

You can also buy Jars of Flies merch, which among other things includes a skateboard deck. The band recorded the album in just one week. Layne Staley opened up previously (via Loudwire) about recording the album.

“[I] just wanted to go into the studio for a few days with our acoustic guitars and see what happened,” Staley said. “We never really planned on the music we made at that time to be released. But the record label heard it and they really liked it. For us, it was just the experience of four guys getting together in the studio and making some music.”

Toby Wright co-produced the album. He opened up about what the process was like.

Wright told AVClub, “They’d go out on the floor and jam, and I’d just hit record. They’d get a little form together, go out and jam it, and send it upstairs to Layne who was anxiously awaiting. He’d write lyrics and melody and come down with a little demo on, I think, a four-track recorder. We’d all listen and go, ‘Hell yeah!’ Then he’d run back upstairs and keep going. It was a very positive attitude from everybody.”

[Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for SiriusXM]

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission

