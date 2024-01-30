Taylor Swift is Not Performing at the 2024 Grammys Amid Rumors, But Here’s Who Will Be

Despite reports that Taylor Swift will be performing at the Grammys, the superstar’s team has confirmed that she won’t be taking the stage, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. Allegedly, she will be in attendance at the award show, but those hoping for a performance will be sadly disappointed.

According to the report, the turnaround time between the Grammys and Swift’s global Eras Tour is too quick. She’ll be back on the road and heading to Tokyo, Japan right after the Grammys, which are held in Los Angeles, California. She simply wouldn’t have the energy to perform at the award show, then jet-set across the globe to perform four back-to-back sold out concerts.

Swift’s 2022 album Midnights is nominated for six awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Anti-Hero”), Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), and Best Duo/Group Performance (“Karma”).

Who is Actually Performing at the Grammys?

What about who is performing at the Grammy Awards? Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo were announced first, and will be taking the stage on Sunday, February 4. Eilish and Rodrigo are both nominated for six awards, while Dua Lipa is nominated for two.

Additionally, Joni Mitchell will be performing at the Grammys for the first time ever and fans were ecstatic at the news, calling it “magic.” Mitchell is 80 years old and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, but she has never performed at the Grammys. That’s all going to change this weekend. She is also nominated for Best Folk Album for her live album At Newport, which marked her first full performance since her 2015 brain aneurysm and her first major concert in 20 years.

Additional performers include Billy Joel, Luke Combs, SZA, Travis Scott, U2, and Burna Boy. SZA leads the nominations with nine, while Combs has one for Country Solo Performance with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

U2 won’t actually be physically performing at the Grammy Awards, but will broadcast live from The Sphere in Las Vegas, where they’ve been hosting their residency. This will make history as the first ever live broadcast from The Sphere, which first opened in September 2023.

The 66th Grammy Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ as its broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 4 at 8:00 pm Eastern.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images