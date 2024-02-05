LOOK: Taylor Swift and Celine Dion Share Intimate Moment Backstage at the GRAMMYs

Worlds collide in this sweet behind-the-scenes photo of Taylor Swift and Celine Dion. The image surfaced online amid controversy that Swift ignored Dion at the 2024 GRAMMYS.

Despite being under fire, there appears to be no bad blood between Swift and Dion. Swift appears to be overjoyed to be hugging Dion in what proved to be a whirlwind night for Swift. Likewise, Dion is also smiles for the camera. The two icons look radiant behind the scenes at one of the biggest nights for music of the year.

For the people saying Taylor Swift ignored Celine Dion…looks like she made up for it pic.twitter.com/FudFziAHht — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 5, 2024

However, the image has done little to put out the fires online. Several of Swift’s critics are still calling out Swift for apparently ignoring Dion while accepting the Album of the Year award. Dion was the presenter, and Swift failed to acknowledge Dion when accepting the award, too caught up in the moment.

One person replied, “Yeah but c’mon…Celine was right there. She’s ill, she’s an icon…all TSwift had to do was acknowledge her from the jump. And she looked right over at her, too. If not then? Why not?”

Another wrote, “I am glad she understood quickly that ignoring the icon that is Celine was a bad move. I like Taylor, but having Celine wait there and ignoring her was not OK.”

Yet another wrote, “This doesn’t take away the fact that she didn’t even acknowledge our Queen in public. A simple bow, curtsy, blow of a kiss something would have sufficed. But grabbing the Grammy and going to the mic without acknowledging the Queen showed her true colors.”

Taylor Swift Sings Along to Celine Dion

However as the image shows, it’s something Swift rectified backstage. Likewise, Swift harbors no ill will towards Dion, singing along as Dion performed “The Power of Love.” For Dion, the GRAMMYs marked a rare public appearance. The singer has been battling a rare neurological disorder called stiff person disorder, going public with the announcement in 2022.

Dion’s battles are highlighted in the documentary I Am: Celine Dion. However, the singer withdrew from the limelight recently to focus on her personal issues

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said during the ceremony before presenting the award. “Those who have been blessed enough to be at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

