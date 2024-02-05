Taylor Swift Under Fire Over Celine Dion Interaction at GRAMMYs

It seems nearly everything Taylor Swift does these days is divisive. Now, the pop star finds herself under fire from fans for her interaction with Celine Dion. Did Swift snub Dion at the GRAMMYs? Well, you be the judge.

Dion, who is currently battling a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person disorder, made a rare public appearance at the awards. The singer has largely avoided the spotlight since going public with the disorder in late 2022. Dion presented the award for Album of the Year.

It was a historic moment for Swift when Dion called her name. Swift’s latest award makes her the artist with the most Album of the Year awards ever. However, some fans think Swift let herself get too caught up in the excitement, so much so that she ignored the presenter.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said at the award ceremony. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

In what might consider an awkward televised moment, Swift grabbed the gramophone award from Dion without first acknowledging her. Some viewers saw Swift as being disrespectful, especially since Dion was making a rare public appearance and paved the way for artists like Swift.

One fan pointed to the difference between the way Swift treated Dion and the way Miley Cyrus approached presenter Mariah Carey at the GRAMMYs.

They wrote on X, “The way Miley Cyrus’s speech was all about Mariah and Taylor Swift didn’t even acknowledge the legend that is Celine Dion, especially with her health issues, on stage with her is annoying as hell.”

Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYs was wild. She’s won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes https://t.co/0uM1pN0wkq — Andy Signore (@andysignore) February 5, 2024

Another wrote, “Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION.”

I don’t even care that she won, it’s the fact that she ignored my Haitian godmother Celine. — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) February 5, 2024

Yet another wrote, “5x Grammy winner with the historic record-breaking 14x Grammy Winner. Who’s the legend?”

Did Taylor Swift Really Ignore Celine Dion?

However, Swifties have called into question if Swift really ignored Dion. Swift was one of many in the crowd who gave a standing ovation to Dion. Dion performed “The Power of Love” for the crowd, and Swift even sang along.

Likewise, the two reconnected backstage after the presentation and hugged it out. Both appear happy in a photo together. However, that’s unlikely to quell the anger of certain viewers who believe Swift didn’t give Dion her due.

