Looking for a “Real Good Time”? Give Kacey Musgraves a Call

Fans of Kacey Musgraves have waited nearly two years for the country singer to release a new album. Her last, Deeper Well, hit streaming platforms back in March 2024. With it now being March 2026, it seems that the rising country star wanted to give fans something special when she offered them a snippet of her new song. And wanting to approach marketing her new song differently, Musgraves decided to take things offline, teasing the track through mysterious posters that featured a phone number fans could call.

While driving to work on Friday, some might have noticed a few billboards that offered a “real good time.” The posters also featured an image of Musgraves with a phone number. When calling the number, Musgraves greets fans with a snippet of her new song. When visiting her Instagram page, fans could see she shared an image of the poster, writing in the caption, ‘Welcome to the Middle of Nowhere.’” She added the hashtag “KM6.”

Kacey Musgraves Is Taking Her Country Music Career Slow

Welcoming fans to the middle of nowhere, they couldn’t wait to see what exactly Musgraves was planning. “Kacey’s new era is already giving me goosebumps.” Another person added, “Calling a phone number to hear a snippet? That’s such a cool throwback promo strategy. The new era of Kacey Musgraves already feels exciting.”

Ready for whatever comes next, Musgraves once admitted that most songs she writes don’t even make it out of the studio. Once speaking with Rolling Stone, she explained, “I learn a lot by deletion. That’s my biggest tool in the studio: I love to load tracks up, and then start erasing until you find the perfect amount of space. They started calling me the “Ax Man” in the studio. They would lay down a part and be like, “It doesn’t matter anyway. Kacey’s just going to come in and delete it.”

In an industry where time moves at lightning speed, Musgraves took a different approach, letting the music come naturally. “I want to be here for a long time doing what I love, and I don’t feel I need to try to be the biggest I can be, the quickest. And I even thought of a good drink that you sip on for a long time. Or a slow burn of a relationship that starts with a little bit of a spark and doesn’t burn out too quick.”

Now, with the “KM6” tease spreading across social media, fans are eager to see what Musgraves has planned next. Whether it’s a new single, album, or something entirely unexpected, one thing is clear — the road to her next era has officially begun.

(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)