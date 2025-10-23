Country Music Rules on ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Soundtrack Featuring Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley, and Kacey Musgraves

Country music is having a moment on screens big and small. The massively popular Paramount drama Yellowstone featured music from Ella Langley, the Red Clay Strays, and Turnpike Troubadours. Dropping Thursday, Oct. 23, on Netflix, season 2 of the popular rom-com Nobody Wants This boasts a star-studded soundtrack. Spanning multiple genres, it features music from Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims, and FINNEAS. Notably, three country stars—Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, and Chris Stapleton—contributed original works to the project as well.

Ella Langley, “This Version of Us

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This follows the unlikely relationship between Joanne, an agnostic sex and dating podcaster, and Noah, a Jewish rabbi. For her contribution to the soundtrack, rising country star Ella Langley teamed up with songwriters Jordan Schmidt, Jon Nite and Zach Kale. The result is the piano-driven ballad “This Version Of Us.”

Much like the show itself, “This Version Of Us” is an emotional rollercoaster. Langley chronicles the highs and lows of a relationship that felt doomed from the beginning. This thing between me and you, we tried it too many times / It starts with “What you up to?”, and ends in “Your place or mine?” she sings. We end up back in a bed we know we shouldn’t be in / And it’s heaven again.

Kacey Musgraves, “If The World Burns Down”

Renegade country singer Kacey Musgraves has released a brand-new song, “If The World Burns Down,” as part of the Nobody Wants This season 2 soundtrack. The stripped-down ballad finds Musgraves in fine lyrical form as she sets the scene. Clouds in the West / Over the bay / My mouth is dry / MDMA, she sings.

Chris Stapleton, “Heart Letting Go”

Back in 2012, prolific singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performed an unreleased song called “Heart Letting Go” during a benefit for East Kentucky tornado victims at Nashville’s Station Inn. At the time, Stapleton joked the emotional ballad “may or may not come out someday.” More than a decade later, it seems “heart Letting Go” has found a home on the Nobody Wants This season 2 soundtrack.

Penned by Stapleton and Al Anderson, the heartbreaking track tells the story of a relationship reaching its natural end without consulting either party. It’s hard to stay but leaving hurts / And I’m not sure which one is the worst / Because tonight I’ll hold the love I used to know / And listen to a heart letting go.

Watch ‘Nobody Wants This’ On Netflix

All episodes of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, are currently streaming on Netflix.

Featured image by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic