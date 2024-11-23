4 Rock Band Replacements That Rivaled the Original Band Members

Few bands blow up and maintain their fame with all of their original members. It does happen, but it’s not very common. Sometimes, all a rock band with a ton of potential needs is the right member replacements to really shine. Let’s look at just four iconic rock band replacements that made their bands even better!

1. Travis Barker – Blink-182

It’s hard to imagine pop punk band Blink-182 ever existing without their famed tattooed drummer Travis Barker. However, Barker is not actually an original member.

During the band’s early years, Blink-182 was composed of the right kind of members; they didn’t take things too seriously. But by the late 1990s, it was clear they needed a change.

After their Dude Ranch Tour, drummer Scott Raynor was given the boot over his drinking problem. Barker had rapport with associated act The Aquabats, and he was asked to fill in for Blink-182. The rest is history!

2. Joe Walsh – Eagles

Joe Walsh embodies the Eagles, so much that it’s almost surprising that he didn’t just materialize out of thin air when the band was first formed. After Bernie Leadon left the band, Joe Walsh was asked to join.

Walsh had previously performed with the band on tour. Glenn Frey later said that he knew Walsh wasn’t as good of a singer as Leadon, but his guitar-playing talents were on a whole different level.

3. Stevie Nicks – Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks is such an integral part of the folk rock outfit Fleetwood Mac that some fans may not even know that she was one of several band member replacements. After Peter Green left the band, the lineup changed pretty drastically.

Bob Welch was brought on, as was Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham, however, agreed to give Fleetwood Mac a boost on the condition that his girlfriend, Nicks, could join as well. She lent a magical vibe to the band with her songwriting prowess and stunning vocals.

4. Jason Newsted – Metallica

Cliff Burton was very much the foundation of Metallica, with James Hetfield as a close, secondary foundation. However, Burton’s affinity for music theory really transformed the band’s sound.

When Burton tragically died in a bus accident, Jason Newsted was given some heavy shoes to fill. Fortunately, he was the right pick. Newsted had no problem keeping up with Burton’s often difficult, high-energy riffs. His punk rock vibe lent a much-needed edge to the band. Newsted eventually left Metallica in the early 2000s, and one can’t deny that his era was something special.

Photo by Larry Marano/Shutterstock

