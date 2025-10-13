Lou Gramm Discusses Kelly Hansen’s Retirement from Foreigner and the Group’s New Singer, Luis Maldonado (Exclusive)

Longtime Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen played his last concert with the band on Saturday, October 11, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hansen, who joined Foreigner in 2005, announced that he planned to retire from the group in May during an appearance on the finale of The Voice’s 27th season.

Taking over lead vocal duties for Foreigner is Luis Maldonado, who joined the band as a guitarist and backing vocalist in 2021. In a recent interview with American Songwriter, original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm, who has been making guest appearances with the band throughout 2025, revealed that he’d had “a good long talk” with Hansen not long ago during which Kelly had explained why he decided to retire.

“[H]e met and fell in love with [a woman,] and as the relationship deepened, she has two children and he wants to spend all his time with her and the two young children,” Gramm shared. “And they bought a house together and everything. So, I wish him well. I mean … nobody’s a spring chicken in that outfit anyways. And apparently that’s his first serious relationship in many, many years. And I wish him the best.”

Hansen Recently Talked to People About Why He Left Foreigner

Hansen actually has been married to his wife, Anna, since 2020. In a recent interview with People, he explained that he began thinking about leaving Foreigner during the global health crisis several years ago, when he had time to reflect on his priorities while getting to spend more time at home with his wife and family.

“I started to have the sense of being home,” Hansen noted. “I started to say, ‘Wow, this is something I haven’t had in my life for a very long time.’ I had this feeling of what it’s like to be home and also with a sense of, I feel I have some kind of stability financially and otherwise, where I could start thinking about making a choice that’s different than what I’m doing. Although I love what I do, I’ve been in this business nearly 50 years, and I put in my time.”

Gramm’s Thoughts on Foreigner’s New Lead Singer

Gramm also talked with American Songwriter about Maldonado taking over as Foreigner’s lead singer. Lou had positive things to say about Luis as a vocalist and a musician.

“I mean, it’s just … another transition,” the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer offered. I think the first one jolted me a little more than this one. Luis has a really strong and good voice. He’s also a great guitar player. I’m not talking rhythm guitar. He plays lead guitar. And he’s a real down-to-earth guy.”

Gramm also pointed out that he’s had “a lot of fun” performing with Maldonado during his recent guest appearances with Foreigner.

“[The] band is sounding excellent, and Luis sings his tail off,” Lou added.

Gramm’s Upcoming Plans

As previously reported, Gramm will be joining Foreigner in December for series of eight special shows celebrating the recent release of the deluxe reissue for the band’s 1981 album 4. The concerts run from a December 3-4 stand in Port Chester, New York, through a December 13 show in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Lou also told American Songwriter that he’s planning to release a new solo album, tentatively title Released, in 2026. Gramm reported that after touring in support of the album, he intends to retire himself.

