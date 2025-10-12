Foreigner’s Kelly Hansen Fights Back Tears During Emotional Final Performance

Getting his start with the hard rock outfit Hurricane, Kelly Hansen played with a number of rock bands before landing at the helm of Foreigner in 2005. For two decades, he fronted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, best known for hits like “Juke Box Hero” and “Cold As Ice.” In May 2025, as Foreigner took the stage during the season 27 finale of The Voice, Hansen announced he would pass the torch to bandmate Luis Maldonado following the band’s summer tour. The California native, 64, took his final bow Saturday (Oct. 11) at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kelly Hansen Hands Over the Foreigner Torch to Luis Maldonado

Just before Foreigner played their final song with Kelly Hansen—the 1984 hit “I Want to Know What Love Is”—the 50-year industry paused for a round of “thank yous” ahead of his departure.

“Thank you all for all of your support,” he said. “I’ve been in this business, I think, about 48, 49 years. I’ve put in my time. I spent 20 years with this fantastic band singing a catalog of songs that a singer couldn’t dream of. And thank you.”

Now, Hansen passes the mic to Luis Maldonado, who joined Foreigner as a multi-instrumentalist in 2021. “Luis has the talent, the passion, and the spirit to bring these songs to life for years to come,” the former lead vocalist said in May 2025. “I’m proud to welcome him as the next voice of Foreigner.”

Added Maldonado, “This music has been the soundtrack to my life. It’s a huge honor to take on this role, and I’m committed to delivering every song with heart and soul.”

[RELATED: Classic Rock Frontman Speaks Out on Decision To Quit Hall of Fame Rock Band After 20 Years]

So What’s Next?

Joining Foreigner in 2005, Kelly Hansen “brought a fresh spirit” to the band, said founder and longtime guitarist Mick Jones. He helped reintroduce the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to audiences old and new. “Choosing Kelly was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Jones said.

Speaking with People, Hansen said he is looking forward to embracing “a smaller life” post-Foreigner.

“My whole life has been loud music and bright lights and a lot of s—, and I spent a lot of my time trying to avoid f—ing landmines, and I don’t want to have to do that,” he said. “I just want to live my life with my friends and my family and just dig it.”

Featured image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis