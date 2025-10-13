“Thank You For Every Memory”: Reid Perry Announces His Departure from The Band Perry

The Band Perry now only has one original member.

In an Oct. 13 Instagram post, Reid Perry announced that he’s leaving the band he co-founded with his sister, Kimberly Perry, and brother, Neil Perry, in 2005.

“To the fans, you’ve always been my favorite part of this,” Reid wrote alongside a black and white photo of himself on stage. “I’ve decided to leave TBP.”

While Reid said he’ll “be missing” seeing fans at The Band Perry shows, he promised he’ll “be around.”

As for what he’ll be doing after his exit, Reid revealed he’ll be “managing a new voice I believe in more than anything, Ryan Coleman.” Ryan previously competed on The Voice, making it to the Top 40 as part of Team Dan + Shay during season 25.

“For me it was and will always be about making great country music, with and for the hardworking people who love it and live it,” Reid wrote. “Thank you for every memory, I’ll see you back in the saddle. I wish Kimberly and TBP the best as they move forward into the future.”

Kimberly is seemingly supporting her brother’s decision. She commented on Reid’s post, writing, “Reid! Wishing you the most wonderful successes in your new era! Love you, brother!”

The Band Perry’s Past and Future

Reid’s departure comes the same year that Neil left the band. He was replaced by Kimberly’s husband, Johnny Costello.

There’s no news yet on if Reid will be replaced. The band has two more shows scheduled for this year—Nov. 7 in South Carolina and Dec. 31 in Virginia—as well as a handful of 2026 dates on the calendar.

The Band Perry made it big after the release of their self-titled debut in 2010. “If I Die Young,” a single from the LP, made it to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the outlet’s Adult Contemporary and Hot Country Songs charts.

Two years later, the Band Perry was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. In 2015, they took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their song, “Gentle on My Mind.”

The Band Perry announced a hiatus in 2023. During that time, Kimberly released her solo EP, Bloom.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images