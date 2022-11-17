Louis Tomlinson Updates Fans after Surgery

The day his sophomore album was released, Louis Tomlinson’s post-show stumble left the pop star with a fractured arm and in need of surgery. A recent update on social media confirms he’s on the mend and on his way to No. 1.

“Hope everyone is doing alright!” the former One Directioner wrote in a post on Twitter. “Surgery went well so hopefully slowly but surely I’m on the mend.” While recovering, his latest release, Faith in the Future, skyrocketed up the UK charts, neck and neck with Bruce Springsteen’s Only the Strong Survive on the way to the top.

“I am absolutely mind blown we have a shot at number 1 in the UK,” he added in his post-surgery update. “Thank you for everything! Let’s give this everything we’ve got!!”

I am absolutely mind blown we have a shot at number 1 in the UK. Thank you for everything! Let’s give this everything we’ve got!! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 16, 2022

The fated fall took place after his November 11 show at New York City’s Irving Plaza. Tomlinson alerted fans on social media the next day. “Thank you everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.”

Tomlinson posted X-ray images of his fractured arm along with the message. The break forced the singer to postpone several promotional appearances in support of the new album. He continued, “So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”

The release of his album brought news of an extensive world tour. In the summer of 2023, the star will kick off the trek with a run of shows across North America. The tour will find him zig-zagging across the states and into Canada before he embarks on a European leg.

