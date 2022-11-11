Louis Tomlinson Announces 2023 World Tour

Former-One Directioner Louis Tomlinson dropped his long-awaited sophomore solo album, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11), and with the release came news of a world tour.
“These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!” Tomlinson wrote in a post on social media, sharing the news of the tour’s North American leg.
Tomlinson is looking to former band mate, now-megastar Harry Styles who has shattered records on his current Love On Tour, as a paragon. Recently opening up about Styles’ success to The Telegraph, Tomlinson said, “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only [because] I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”
He called Styles’ own tour “unbelievable,” adding that finding his identity outside of the boy band took time. “It took me a while to work out where I stand,” he explained. “I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”
The Faith in the Future tour kicks off in Connecticut in late May 2023. The North American trek will wrap in New York City in late July before Tomlinson sets his sight on Europe.
2023 North American Dates
May 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
May 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jun. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Jun. 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage
Jun. 6 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor
Jun. 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Jun. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Jun. 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Jun. 13- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Jun. 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion
Jun. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Jun. 17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
Jun. 19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Stanford Premier Center
Jun. 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jun. 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Jun. 26 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Jun. 27 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts
Jun. 29 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
Jun. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl
Jul. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Jul. 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Jul. 6 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Jul. 8 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul. 11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul. 13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
Jul. 14 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Jul. 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Jul. 19 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul. 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jul. 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Jul. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Jul. 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jul. 29 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage