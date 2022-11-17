PSA: Stop Throwing Things at Harry Styles

Stop throwing things at Harry Styles. Consider this a public service announcement.

Strangely, this type of occurrence has become a running subplot with the famous British-born entertainer. People keep throwing things at Harry Styles. Do you want to harm his beautiful face?!

Styles keeps getting things thrown at him. Most recently it was a Skittle and it hit him in the eye. Why? Why would you buy a ticket to a Harry Styles concert and then potentially try to blind the man?

This year, Styles had one of the biggest hit songs in years, “As It Was.” His 2022 album, Harry’s House, was hugely successful. He had a long residency at Madison Square Garden. He was recently nominated for six Grammy Awards. He was in a much-talked-about movie. But he’s apparently not safe on stage to swing his hips and croon about watermelon sugar.

Not only was he hurt by an orange Skittle, but earlier this year he was hit by a chicken nugget and also by a water bottle to his private parts. The Skittle event happened on Monday (November 14) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. He was about to go into the song, “Kiwi.” But he showed visible pain.

After the show his musical director, Pauli Lovejoy said it was a Skittle on his Instagram story.

Following up, the official Skittles Twitter account said, “Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles.”

See fan-shot footage from the incident below. And stop throwing things at Harry Styles.

Slow motion. An orange skittle was the killer. Poor baby. pic.twitter.com/xxy1fdB1HC — Sunny White (@SunshineSunny00) November 15, 2022

Are those skittles ????? — bre ❥ (@latenightbre) November 15, 2022

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images