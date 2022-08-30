“Love Means Everything”: Beyonce Celebrates Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open in Gatorade Spot

Monday (Aug. 29) kicked off the first day of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament, which Serena Williams announced earlier this month would be her last.

In celebration of the tennis legend’s final tournament as a professional player, Beyoncé narrates a new Gatorade ad, which first aired the night before the Open, during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“When the world writes her down in history,” the singer’s authoritative narration begins over footage of a wide-eyed young girl, “we’ll begin where she started: at love.” Titled “Love Means Everything,” the powerful ad pays tribute to Williams’ incredible career and accomplishments, showing women of all ages and all athletics—dancers, fencers, future tennis stars, and everyone who has been inspired by the athlete.

“No points, zero score—just love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be.”

Beyoncé and Williams have been long-time supporters of each other. After a huge win at the 2013 French Open, Beyoncé wrote a letter to Williams, congratulating her on her 16th Grand Slam singles title, saying “Stunt on them Serena. 31 and still in your prime. You have no idea how much you inspire all us women. I’m so proud of you.”

The singer and her husband, Jay-Z, are often in the crowd when Williams plays, and the athlete has made cameos in one of Beyonce’s music videos and on stage during the Formation World Tour. Beyoncé even contributed the song “Be Alive” to the 2021 Williams family biopic, King Richard.

“So when we write her down in history, no matter who you are, no matter where you are,” Beyoncé says as the ad comes to a close, “We’ll remember what she’s shown us. A movement to love you.”

(Photo by Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage)