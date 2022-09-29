Lucy Dacus Takes On Carole King Classics “It’s Too Late” and “Home Again”

Aside from her own homage to the black and white bygone era of film with “Brando,” and other references to yesteryears, Lucy Dacus tugs more nostalgic heartstrings with her collection of growing covers—everything from Cher’s “Believe,” her rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” with her dad, and an en Français version of the 1945 Edith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose.”

Steadily mastering covers, Dacus has now taken on two Carole King classics: “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.”

Aside from touring to support her third album, Home Video, with dates running through Nov. 14, Dacus was also putting her touch on King’s Tapestry tracks for Third Man Records’ Home Again vault package, which was originally released exclusively on a physical 7” earlier in the year.

Now, Dacus’ covers of King’s 1971 hits “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late” are available to hear for the first time.

“When I listened to ‘Tapestry’ from my momʼs CD collection, I was young enough that it didnʼt register as good or bad—it just defined what music sounded like to me, and it is still a foundation of how I understand songwriting,” said Dacus in a statement. “Sheʼs clever in the good way—queen of internal rhyme—and I love how her melodies reinforce the tone of the lyrics. She keeps it simple, but thatʼs what makes it universal.”

Dacus added, “When I was asked to cover a couple of her songs, it was a no-brainer. Her work feels like a part of my DNA and Iʼm grateful for it.”

Photo: Ashley Gelllman /Pitch Perfect PR