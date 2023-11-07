Watch: Alison Albrecht Wows ‘The Voice’ Judges with Rendition of Carole King’s “It’s Too Late”

On Monday night’s The Voice, fans were treated to the Knockout rounds, where three performers are pitted against each other with a song of their choosing. Then, the judges pick a winner from the three.

Alison Albrecht was one of Reba McEntire’s contenders, and she performed a soulful, smoky rendition of Carole King’s 1971 hit “It’s Too Late.” Albrecht’s song choice suited her voice well, which sits in a lower range and has an almost gritty quality to it. Her voice is slightly reminiscent of Florence Welch in that way, who also touches on a textured lower register.

Albrecht’s performance was a modernized, almost R&B-flavored version of Carole King’s original, leaning into her vocal slides to give it a lingering feel. It was skillful and heavy with technique, which should give her an edge against her Knockout competition.

Her performance garnered copious applause from the judges, and a “Way to go,” from Coach Reba. Albrecht had a great performance vocally, but her stage presence could have used some work, and that could be the deciding factor in the Knockouts. There’s no real way to know until The Voice returns tomorrow night.

In addition to great performances on last night’s episode, The Voice also hosted a special guest: Wynonna Judd as Mega Mentor. She made her premiere on Monday, filling the role that McEntire held last season. She coached the survivors of the Battle Rounds as they prepared for the Knockouts, imparting her valuable wisdom on the young artists.

THE VOICE — “The Battles Part 6/ Knock Outs Premiere” Episode 2413 — Pictured: (l-r) Wynonna Judd, Alison Albrecht, Reba McEntire, Jacquie Roar, Tom Nitti — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Judd posted the announcement on October 31. “I’m a Judd, not a judge,” she wrote in a post on X. “It is such a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of [‘The Voice’].” Judd took some time out of her Back To Wy Tour to step in as Mega Mentor. On the road, she’s been performing her first two solo albums, her 1992 self-titled album and Tell Me Why from 1993. The tour is concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 1, but Judd added an additional date at the Key Western Festival in Key West, Florida on February 1.

