Boygenius Slated to Appear as Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker recently announced that their indie supergroup boygenius will be appearing as the musical guest on the November 11th episode of Saturday Night Live. Timothee Chalamet will serve as host, which prompted one fan on Instagram to propose a Little Women sketch with boygenius as the March sisters.

The band posted an announcement on social media with simply “!!!” as a caption. Fans gathered in the comments to show their excitement and support, with many commenting exclamation points in response.

Boygenius recently released an EP follow-up to their highly anticipated full-length project the record, called the rest. The four-track EP dropped on October 13 and featured the songs “Black Hole,” “Afraid of Heights,” “Voyager,” and “Powers.”

Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker began touring in support of the record this June, beginning in Canada and the Western U.S. before heading to the U.K. and Europe. They announced the EP in September and teased the songs across various shows before the official release. Their tour concludes on Halloween, and from there it looks like they’ll perform next on SNL.

On August 29, Billie Eilish brought boygenius out at a limited-capacity show in London, while they were in the midst of their tour. Eilish played her 2019 song “When the Party’s Over” with Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker, which they performed in near a capella style.

The band also headlined Re:SET Nashville in June, which took a new approach to the summer festival circuit. There were three headliners—boygenius, Steve Lacy, and LCD Soundsystem—each with their own supporting acts playing in 12 cities across the U.S. They played Atlanta, the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, the DMV, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, and San Diego. It’s a unique concept, more of a month-long tour than a one-stop festival, but it created a relaxed concert environment that worked well as an alternative to high-stress festivals. Boygenius sold out most of their sets, proving there is a market for this new kind of festival experience.

