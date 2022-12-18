Lukas Graham Drops Live Version of “7 Years” in Honor of 7-Year Anniversary

Lukas Graham is marking a milestone in his career with a special rendition of his hit song, “7 Years.”

In celebration of the song’s seven-year anniversary, the band recorded a live version in frontman Lukas Forchhammer’s native Denmark in 2022, “7 Years (Later) [Live],” that features the voices of fans singing along.

Accompanying the song is a career retrospective video with clips of live performances of the hit song over the past seven years. Shots of Graham performing on Good Morning America, at the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve special in 2017, and the 2017 Grammy Awards with country star Kelsea Ballerini are all part of the video, alongside clips of him performing in small clubs and massive stadiums around the world. But what truly demonstrates the song’s impact is hearing the crowds of fans singing along to every word, alongside a touching shot of a fan wiping tears from her eyes.

“It’s the song that changed my life, and along the way the lives of countless others. You might think it gets boring to sing a song that many times, but quite the opposite. It’s still as chilling to perform the song now as it was the first time in Flensburg, Germany in 2013,” Forchhammer explains in a statement. “Back then it had just been written and we had no finished production for it, only a form. We decided to play it as an encore and the way the room went silent for the entire performance was an omen of what was to come…I’m honestly still amazed at how people can sing all the lyrics to the song, I mean, there’s no chorus. Just verse A and verse B. At the end of the day, I’m just grateful to have an audience and to be able to travel the world and play music after more than a decade on the road.”

“7 Years” was released in 2015 and became an international hit. It was nominated for three Grammy Awards and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has been certified seven times platinum in the U.S.

Photo Courtesy of BB Gun Press