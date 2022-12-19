Kelly Clarkson Presents an All-Holiday ‘Kellyoke’ with Hits like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

If you’ve come here to check out the latest offerings from songwriter, performer, and television show host, Kelly Clarkson, you’re in the right place.

Because here we believe nothing is better than Clarkson covering one of our favorite songs. Well, nothing except Clarkson covering some of our favorite holiday songs.

So, get cozy, pull up a plate of cookies and a glass of chocolate milk, and let’s dive into the string of holiday tracks to come from Clarkson and her daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, during her globally famous segment, known as Kellyoke.

To kick off the week, Clarkson brought fans something special. And it wasn’t her singing at all, surprisingly. Clarkson instead enlisted her friend, Jewel, to come and perform a holiday classic,

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Broadcasting from home due to health and safety (COVID) protocols, Clarkson introduced Jewel, who sang a slower, jazzy version with a glint in her voice. Welcome to “Jewel-yoke!”

For the rest of the week, Clarkson was back. And so was her brand of big-voiced, glamorous song performances. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Clarkson kicked off her show with a rendition of “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” from her own holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around… Check it out here below.

On Wednesday (Dec. 14), Clarkson pulled another holiday song from her album, When Christmas Comes Around… But this time it was her track, “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled.” Check out the lively number below.

To close out the week on Thursday (Dec. 15) and Friday (Dec. 16), Clarkson offered two more bang-up performances, including “Santa Can’t You Hear Me” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” The first is a solo version of Clarkson’s duet with Grange. And the second is a cover of the famed Bing Crosby tune. Check them both out below.

Happy holidays everyone!

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images