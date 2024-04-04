CMT Music Awards to Honor Toby Keith With Special Tribute Featuring Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, and More

For nearly 30 years, Toby Keith toured the country, sharing his love for music with fans. Throughout his time on stage, the country icon released 19 studio albums with record sales climbing over 40 million albums. While receiving the National Medal of Arts, Keith continued to perform before he passed away in February 2024. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, many singers and celebrities took a moment to honor the star who passed away after battling stomach cancer for two years. With his legacy continuing, it appears that the CMT Music Awards will host a special tribute to the country legend, honoring his contributions to music.

On Sunday, April 7, Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage to host the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. With stars like Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Megan Moroney all receiving nominations, the night is sure to be full of memorable moments. Although hoping to win, the singers will also take a moment to remember the stardom that surrounded Keith. While wanting the honor the singer, the CMT Music Awards decided to hold nothing back as they called on Sammy Hagar, Lainey Wilson, and Brooks & Dunn to perform. And to make the moment special, all performances will be backed by Keith’s band. There will also be special appearances by Roger Clemens and Lukas Nelson.

CMT Set To Honor Toby Keith With One-Hour Tribute

While holding a special tribute for Keith at the CMT Music Awards, on April 11, the network will host a one-hour special that follows the life of the singer and some of his most memorable moments.

Since passing away, many singers showered the late star with love. One of those singer was Carrie Underwood. Sharing a picture of the two, the singer wrote, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

