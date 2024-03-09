Watch Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Mesmerize a Crowd with an Otherworldly Pink Floyd Cover

Willie Nelson is a prolific songwriter who has a deep well of original songs from which to pull. At the same time, he records and performs a variety of masterful cover songs. At a recent tour stop in California, Willie’s son Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. They unleashed an otherworldly cover of “Echoes” by Pink Floyd. Watch the magic happen below.

Pink Floyd included “Echoes” as the final track on their 1971 album Meddle. The track clocks in at over 23 minutes in length and takes up the entire second side of the original vinyl pressing of Meddle. More than that, it’s a fan favorite that deals with empathy, communication, and other universal human concepts. Nelson and his band did an incredible version of the song during their March 3 tour stop at The Sound in Del Mar, California.

Nelson and the band shaved around five minutes off of the song. So, their version comes in at just under 18 minutes. However, they still left plenty of room for souring instrumental breaks. Additionally, Nelson’s voice is a perfect fit for this or any other Pink Floyd cover. Watch them hypnotize the crowd with “Echoes” below.

Nelson and Promise of the Real are in the middle of their tour of the United States right now. Those who want a chance to see them do “Echoes” and other songs are in luck. They’ll be on the road until early May. They have a few dates remaining this month. Then, they’ll take the month of April off. The tour will resume on May 3 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock Arkansas.

03/09 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

03/11 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

03/12 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace

05/03 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena (with Whiskey Myers)

05/04 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena (with Whiskey Myers)

05/05 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse (with Whiskey Myers)

05/07 – Sioux Falls City, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (with Whiskey Myers)

05/10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center (with Whiskey Myers)”

05/11 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion (with Whiskey Myers

