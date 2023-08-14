Luke Bryan Cancels Several Tour Dates Due to Undisclosed Illness

Several days after canceling and postponing a handful of shows, Luke Bryan was forced to cancel his concert in Brandon, Mississippi, on Sunday (August 13), due to an undisclosed illness.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dear Brandon, MS I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight,” wrote Bryan on his social media pages. “Under doctor advisement after taking six days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better.”

Bryan added, “Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do.”

After postponing and canceling previous shows in Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho, and pulling out of his appearance at the Watershed Festival in George, Washington, Bryan returned to the stage on Thursday (August 10) for a show in Rogers, Arkansas, followed by another show on Saturday (August 12) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dear Brandon, MS I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight. Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to… — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) August 13, 2023

Performing a sold-out show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday, it was clear Bryan’s vocals were under some strain, Taste of Country reported. According to the publication, Bryan ran through a 24-song setlist that focused more on acoustic-based songs along with several covers and crowd-rousing tracks “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” and “Rain is a Good Thing” added on.

[RELATED: Luke Bryan Announces Final Vegas Dates after Two Year Run]

Bryan is set to continue his Country On Tour on Thursday (August 17) in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Riverbend Music Center with dates continuing through October 28 in Charleston, South Carolina. He recently announced he will close out his two-year Las Vegas residency with six shows at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas beginning December 29, followed by four nights in Cancun, Mexico, for Crash My Playa.

The country singer recently released the new song “Southern and Slow.” Co-written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill, and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens, “Southern and Slow” reflects on the simpler things in life.

“‘Southern and Slow’ reflects on simple times,” said Bryan in a statement. “Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn’t get much country’er than that. Let’s slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever.”

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images