Luke Bryan Comments on ‘American Idol’ Contestant’s Voice Breaking During Hollywood Week Performance

Luke Bryan had some comments for a contestant during a recent performance during Hollywood Week on American Idol. Madai ChaKell was initially given a “no” from Bryan during her audition, but she was sent to Hollywood with two “yeses” from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. However, during recent performances, ChaKell felt her emotions run high when things didn’t go as planned.

Videos by American Songwriter

She performed “Tattooed Heart” by Ariana Grande, but had some difficulties getting her voice where she wanted it to be. After a couple of cracks and imperfections, ChaKell stopped her performance. She then asked for another chance to perform after sending away the pianist, blaming the accompanist for her singing issues.

“My pianist just completely flipped the script on what we had practiced,” she said during the episode. “Ok, we’re going to do this acapella. Because that’s not flowing the way we practiced.”

Luke Bryan Addresses American Idol Contestant for “Shaky” Voice

CheKell wasn’t only irritated with the pianist, though. After another attempt to perform, she didn’t get the response she was looking for from the American Idol judges. Luke Bryan had a few blunt and honest comments for the singer.

He said that her voice was “shaky in spots,” and asked if it was failing her. “Is your voice 100%?” he asked.

“Not where I would like it,” ChaKell answered, but backstage she had a different, more heated, response. “Is your voice ok, Luke?” she said to the cameras. “Because I haven’t heard you sing! Obviously, I can sing.”

However, the judges felt that the environment had been unfair to ChaKell, and wanted to give her another chance in a space that didn’t make her nervous. “It’s great to have you back,” Bryan said, after they had ChaKell return. “We understand the dynamics of it now.”

Although, ChaKell had one last word for Luke Bryan, telling the judge, “Can I have a chair, perhaps, because I’m getting a ‘little bit shaky,'” referencing his earlier criticism.

Featured Image by Disney/Eric McCandless