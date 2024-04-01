Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and More Selected as 2024 CMT Music Awards Video of the Year Finalists

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are right around the corner. Today (April 1) CMT announced the six finalists for Music Video of the Year. Fans have been logging in daily to cast votes for their favorite videos of the year. Now, they get to see if their favorites are still in the running for the trophy.

Last month, CMT announced 16 nominees for the Video of the Year category. Since then, the fans have elevated six nominees to the front of the pack. However, only one artist can take home the hardware. Voting will be open until April 7. The network will announce the three finalists that morning. Then, voting will continue through the live show until they reveal the winner.

Video of the Year Semi-Finalists

“Light on in the Kitchen”—Ashley McBryde

“The Painter”—Cody Johnson

“Truck Bed”—HARDY

“Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll

“Watermelon Moonshine”—Lainey Wilson

“If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”—Kelsea Ballerini

Head to Vote.CMT.Com to cast your votes today.

2024 CMT Music Awards Performer Lineup

No country music awards show would be complete without a lineup of stellar performers. This year, CMT is delivering a little something for everyone with their lineup.

Kelsea Ballerini—TBA

Bailey Zimmerman—“Where It Ends”

Jelly Roll—TBA

Keith Urban—“Straight Line”

Lainey Wilson—“Country’s Cool Again”

Sam Hunt— Unreleased song

Trisha Yearwood—“Put It in a Song”

Jordan Davis & NEEDTOBREATHE—TBA

Parker McCollum & Brittney Spencer—“Burn It Down”

Megan Moroney—“No Caller ID”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney—“Can’t Break Up Now”

Cody Johnson—“That’s Texas”

Sunday is the big night. The 2024 CMT Music Awards will broadcast live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It starts at 8/7c on CBS. The show will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Featured Image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images