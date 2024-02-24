Nya’s Breathtaking ‘American Idol’ Audition Has Lionel Richie Convinced She Can “Go All the Way”

We’ve finally kicked off with the 22nd season of American Idol, and the auditions have not disappointed. But there’s one aspiring Idol that some are saying has the best audition thus far.

Nya is a singer with some work already under her belt. She’s already made it to Broadway, but she needs American Idol to help her make her dreams a reality. After her first audition, it seems like Nya could make it far in the competition.

The Kenyan singer, who grew up in Florida but auditioned in Manhatten, opted to sing Willow Smith’s “Wait a Minute!” and the judges were absolutely eating it up. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry were blown away, with Richie in particular singing Nya’s praises through oohs and ahhs as she belted a few very impressive runs.

Could American Idol Contestant Nya Have The Best Audition of This Season?

“[This was] maybe my favorite performance or audition this year, thus far,” said Bryan, before going on to note that Nya doesn’t sound like your typical Broadway singer.

“You have effortless control,” said Richie. “And your personality is already divine. […] This is my best audition thus far this year.”

Perry noted that Nya’s look and voice were stunning. She went as far as to grab a circulating fan and hold it in front of Nya as she sang, hair blowing in the wind.

Nya definitely has the chops, and her background in Broadway could help her on the show. But is she the best audition of this season so far? Some fans agree.

“Someone get this woman a recording contract because that is a VOICE,” said one commenter.

“Her laugh is infectious plus beauty, and voice. Full package,” said another.

We’re excited to see how far Nya gets in the competition!

Photo courtesy of American Idol/ABC Network

