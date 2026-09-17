Chris Stapleton Delivers a Haunting Cover of the Sheryl Crow Song She Still Closes Every Show With

What is the Stapleton treatment? It is the gift that Chris Stapleton possesses that allows him to take any cover and make it his own. Just to give a few examples of the Stapleton treatment, there was “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and even Elton John’s “I Want Love.” Stapleton transformed each one of those hits with his signature sound, and he even turned the national anthem at the Super Bowl into a Stapleton original. And when it came to honoring Sheryl Crow, Stapleton turned her hit “I Shall Believe” into another Stapleton classic.

Wanting to recognize Crow’s contributions to music, BMI celebrated her legacy by presenting her with the prestigious Troubadour Award. The award was given to songwriters who used their talents to change not just their own careers but “American music.”

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With Crow’s influences still present today, Stapleton decided to take a trip back to where it all started. “I Shall Believe” was released in 1993 on her debut album Tuesday Night Music Club. Writing the song with Bill Bottrell, the track helped Tuesday Night Music Club peak at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Going international, it finished at No. 1 on the Australian Albums chart.

[RELATED: 4 Songs by Sheryl Crow That Instantly Put Me in a Good Mood]

What Keeps Sheryl Crow In The Spotlight

Aside from Stapleton producing one of the biggest moments of the night, the BMI Vice President Clay Bradley praised Crow for inspiring an entirely new generation. “Sheryl Crow is the pinnacle of songwriting excellence. She has inspired generations of songwriters with her honesty and musicianship while creating a blueprint for creators who are navigating authentic careers. “

While considering it an honor to have the chance to recognize Crow, Bradley added, “BMI is proud to recognize the mark she has made on American music and her songs that have become part of our lives.”

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As for Crow, she once explained what kept her pushing boundaries. Already having more than a few hits, she insisted that she was chasing perfection. “One of the things that keeps me going is that I feel like I have not written my best song yet. There are songs that I am proud of, songs that really captured the moment of where I was at. But I understood more later, and that’s what you hope. You hope you get out of your own way and allow inspiration to take over.”

Crow might have spent decades writing songs, but she still believed her best one was waiting to be written. And judging by Stapleton’s performance, the songs she already gave the world weren’t finished making an impact.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)